King Soopers Union members begin voting on whether to authorize a strike

COLORADO — Wednesday, King Soopers Union members began voting on whether to authorize a strike. 10,000 workers across the Front Range will be voting from Wednesday until Saturday.

The votes come after King Soopers presented what they call their final offer, giving a $4 raise over four years.

Meanwhile, the union says employees want better safety practices and more staff.

"The workers are doing the job of two to three people because they're short staffing and they won't invest in safety," said Kim Cordova, President of UFCW Local 7. "You know, we're seeing a lot more violence inside these stores, a lot more theft. It's more than a priority for us... safety is what keeps me up at night."

Employees at Denver stores voted Wednesday, Colorado Springs employees will vote Friday, and Pueblo employees will vote Saturday.

