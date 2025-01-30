LIVE Weather blog: winter storm impacts Colorado Wednesday night into Thursday

WEATHER SYNOPSIS

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from now through Thursday at 5 pm for the Wet Mountains and Sangre De Cristo Mountains. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect from 2 am until 2 pm Thursday for Teller County, El Paso County and Pueblo County.

Snow will be heaviest late on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Expected accumulations by Thursday afternoon:

LIVE BLOG

Wednesday, January 29th 8:30 p.m. | SB I-25 is currently closed over Raton Pass.

From CDOT, SB I-25 is closed due to weather conditions between Santa Fe Trail to New Mexico from mile marker 11 to 0.

