LIVE Weather blog: winter storm impacts Colorado Wednesday night into Thursday

WEATHER SYNOPSIS
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from now through Thursday at 5 pm for the Wet Mountains and Sangre De Cristo Mountains. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect from 2 am until 2 pm Thursday for Teller County, El Paso County and Pueblo County.
Snow will be heaviest late on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Expected accumulations by Thursday afternoon:
Read the latest forecast here.
LIVE BLOG
Wednesday, January 29th 8:30 p.m. | SB I-25 is currently closed over Raton Pass.
From CDOT, SB I-25 is closed due to weather conditions between Santa Fe Trail to New Mexico from mile marker 11 to 0.
Track this storm through the morning, including snow totals and updated forecasts, on the First Alert 5 Weather stream, which can be viewed on the KOAA News5 app for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV or AndroidTV.
Resources:
- Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather Forecast
- Find the current school closing and delay list
- Keep track of flight delays at Denver International Airport or the Colorado Springs Airport
- Watch KOAA News5 LIVE newscasts and updated content throughout the day in your browser, the News5 App, or your favorite streaming device.
- Download the free News5 App for your iOS or Android device to get the latest headlines and news across Colorado.
- Download the free First Alert 5 Weather App for your iOS or Android device to get the latest headlines and news across Colorado.
- You can find us on social media with KOAA on Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter