5 Things To Know Before You Go January 27, 2025

Monday's Highs More Than 20 Degrees Warmer Than Last Weekend

Starting out the week, we can say goodbye to the cold and snow that we saw this past weekend. Temperatures will climb into the 40s and lower 50s on the Plains, with 30s and lower 40s for our mountain valleys and higher elevation locations. More here.

How Much Longer Will Galley Road Be Closed?

Colorado Springs Utilities is working on installing a water main at Wooten Road and Galley Road. The project has four phases and we are taking a look at what you can expect and some options to save more on your morning commute. More here.

"We will work with ICE," Teller County Sheriff's Office Shares Immigration Plan

The Teller County sheriff says when it comes to immigration his focus is specifically on non-citizens who are committing crimes. Sheriff Jason Mikesell says they will not be doing "roundups" of undocumented individuals. More here.

Time to Retire: Susan Wheelan leaving El Paso County Public Health after 25 years

Susan Wheelen is retiring after a 25-year career at El Paso County Public Health. She started as an Environmental Health Specialist, worked her way up to Executive Director, and led El Paso County's response to the COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020. More here.

DWYM: Tax Season Is Here, Should You DIY Or Hire A Pro?

Monday, January 27, is the official start of the 2025 IRS tax filing season, and taxpayers have more filing options than ever. Consumer reporter John Matarese looks into the available options and some you may want to consider. More here.

_____

Each day our goal at News5 is to help you be more informed and take on the day ahead. Here are the 5 things you need to know before you go to help you stay more informed about our community.