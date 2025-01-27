Monday's highs more than 20 degrees warmer than last weekend

Today’s Forecast:

Starting out the week, we can say goodbye to the cold and snow that we saw this past weekend. Temperatures will climb into the 40s and lower 50s on the Plains, with 30s and lower 40s for our mountain valleys and higher elevation locations. Sunshine will return on Monday as well, with no threats of rain or snow for the next 24 hours.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 44; Low: 17. Blue skies after this weekend's departing storm will lead to a significant warm-up today as highs climb into the middle 40s in Colorado Springs.

Pueblo forecast: High: 47; Low: 14. Sub-freezing high temperautres this past weekend will give way to a nice warm-up for our Monday, with highs this afternoon climbing into the upper 40s.

Canon City forecast: High: 50; Low: 20. We'll see a nice break from the cold on Monday, with temperatures today topping out near 50 degrees.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 39; Low: 10. Snowmelt sunshine returns to Teller County on Monday, with highs this afternoon soaring into the upper 30s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s. The combination of sunshine and light breezes on Monday will make for a gorgeous start to the week, with highs today warming into the 40s.

Plains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 10s/20s. Warming highs and sunshine will come courtesy of a weak high pressure system that will keep us dry on the Plains for the next 24-48 hours.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 10s/20s. A nice day on tap for the southern I-25 corridor, with highs around 20 degrees warmer than what we saw this past weekend.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s/30s; Low: 0s/10s. Bluebird skies and some lingering fresh stashes for skiing and boarding today. In the southeastern mountains, our forecast will be nice and mellow, with light winds and plenty of sunshine.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday's forecast will remain bright and mellow, with near average highs in the mid 40s in Colorado Springs and upper 40s in Pueblo and Canon City. An area of low pressure spinning over California early this week will track south of us on Wednesday, leading to increasing rain and snow showers by the afternoon and evening.

Light snow showers will remain possible on Thursday, with mid-week highs in the 30s and lower 40s. Due to the warmer nature of this storm, snow accumulations will be less impactful than recent storms, with totals generally around 1-2" in the Pikes Peak Region. The highest totals of more than a half of foot can be expected for the southeastern mountains and portions of the southern I-25 corridor.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

