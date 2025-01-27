When will the Galley Road construction wrap up? Colorado Springs Utilities is working on a water main

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — We want to save you some time on your morning commute. Utility work is happening on Galley Road in Colorado Springs. That's on the south side. Colorado Springs Utilities is replacing a water main at Wooten and Galley.

Let’s take a closer look… There are four phases to this project. It started in the summer of last year. Phase two started in January 2025.

Take a look- there is a hard closure of Galley Road at Wooten Road. That means no turns on to Galley from Wooten.

That's because crews are replacing 4000 feet of a water main. They are also adding a new lining to a mile of the existing water main. Alexy Trefry with Colorado Springs Utilities says the work will be worth the wait.

"It’s just enhancing water service reliability in that area, and so we know it’s a headache for a bit but it really will improve the water service for years to come, so it is really important work."

About that extreme freeze in mid-January: CSU tweeted about more water main breaks because of that. I’m told the project should wrap up in March 2025. We’ll keep our eye on it and let you know how it progresses.

There is another city project happening on Galley Road as well, nearby. That's on the bridge.





