Time to retire: Susan Wheelan leaving El Paso County Public Health after 25 years

EL PASO COUNTY — “It’s time.”

El Paso County Public Health, Executive Director, Susan Wheelan is moving on after 25 years serving the community.

The most prominent and demanding issue she had to confront during her tenure was the worldwide COVID pandemic

“It was like a tidal wave, and it was, it was nonstop,” said Wheelan.

A worldwide pandemic was not even a thought when Wheelan took an entry level job with public health 25 years ago.

“I was working at Fort Carson, and I was a contractor, and I was a single mom, and I actually was on the WIC program here, and I was looking for a stable job to take care of me and my daughter.”

An entry level job lead to one promotion and then another working up the ranks to the top job in a organization Wheelan loves.

She said, “It's very collaborative. I love learning new things. I love challenges.”

One year after taking over the Executive Director position is when the pandemic hit.

“You know, when you're working 6am to midnight every single day, seven days a week, it takes a toll. It takes a big toll. And then you keep, I kept on thinking like it's going to get better… and it didn’t.”

Public response to toward El Paso County Public Health during the pandemic was both supportive and critical.

Wheelan was not okay with threats while also putting them in perspective.

“I know people were scared, and I understood it was a lot, and then when there is mixed messages from, you know, federal, state to local, I understand it.”

The pandemic was an opportunity to ramp up Wheelan’s goal of transparency with easily online accessible data for the public.

A data dashboard was launched.

The model has since expanded to other local health issues showing the impact of community health issues like drug overdoses and suicide.

When a rise in youth mental health problems and suicide put El Paso County on a national map Wheelan launched programs that have since expanded.

“We don't want to be put on the map as a hot spot for teen suicide. And so that is an area that that I've been focusing on and a passion of mine.”

There is an extensive list of resources and programs put in place during Wheelan’s many years at public health.

It is a legacy for the future of El Paso County Public Health.

“25 years is a quarter of a century. I feel good about where I've taken the department, I feel very strong about my team and the foundation that has been built.”

Wheelan retires in March.

She plans to spend more time with family and friends.





