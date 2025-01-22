5 Things To Know Before You Go January 22, 2025

Cold Front Wednesday Will Bring Additional Shot Of Cold Air To Southern Colorado

Despite climbing into the 40s Tuesday afternoon another round of cold is here. With temperatures expected to dip into the 20s and 30s by Wednesday afternoon.

Record-Breaking Low Temperatures Impacted Southern Colorado: Here's A Look

This past cold blast was one for the record books. This arctic air came in from north of Alaska, allowing most of the state to drop below zero. We haven't seen temperatures this cold in about 40 years. More here.

Help Determine The Future of Fishers Canyon Open Space

Covering Colorado Public invited to open house regarding future of Fishers Canyon Open Space James Gavato

Later Wednesday, Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services (PRCS) invites the public to an open house on the master and management plan for Fishers Canyon Open Space. Have your voice be heard and provide more feedback on a master plan of the latest open space coming to the area.

Colorado Supreme Court Dismisses Petition Against The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

The Colorado Supreme Court delivered its opinion dismissing a habeas corpus petition against the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo that sought to release five African Elephants that are at the zoo siding with a lower district court out of El Paso County. More here.

Colorado Joins Lawsuit To Block Trump's Order Banning Birthright Citizenship

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser joined 21 other attorneys general in a lawsuit attempting to block President Donald Trump's executive order banning birthright citizenship. More here.

_____

Each day our goal at News5 is to help you be more informed and take on the day ahead. Here are the 5 things you need to know before you go to help you stay more informed about our community.