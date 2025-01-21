Colorado Supreme Court sides with lower court dismissing petition against the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

DENVER — The Colorado Supreme Court released its opinion on a case that sought to remove the five elephants cared for at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

In its opinion, delivered by the Honorable Justice Berkenkotter, the Supreme Court agreed with and ruled in favor of an El Paso County District Court decision in December of 2023.

As we have previously reported, the Nonhuman Rights Project (NhRP) filed a habeas corpus petition calling for the release of five African Elephants that call the zoo home. The petition sought a writ of habeas corpus on behalf of the five elephants who the NhRP says were being unlawfully held at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in violation of their bodily liberty.

Simply put, no Colorado court, nor any other court in any other jurisdiction in the United States has ever recognized the legal “personhood” of any nonhuman species.



Justice Berkenkotter, Colorado Supreme Court

You can read the court's opinion below (Mobile Users Click Here):

Habeas corpus petitions are typically filed in Colorado by anyone or any person unlawfully detained by anyone, state actor or not. The court found that despite the NhRP's findings that elephants display a higher level of intelligence than other species, habeas corpus is a right reserved for human beings alone.

"This Colorado Supreme Court opinion perpetuates a clear injustice, stating that unless an individual is human they have no right to liberty, 'no matter how cognitively, psychologically, or socially sophisticated they may be.' Future courts will reject this notion, as judges in the United States and around the world have already begun to do. As with other social justice movements, early losses are expected as we challenge an entrenched status quo that has allowed Missy, Kimba, Lucky, LouLou, and Jambo to be relegated to a lifetime of mental and physical suffering. We’ll share further analysis of this opinion as well as our next steps in the coming days," said The Nonhuman Rights Project in response to the opinion.

News5 has reached out to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo for comment on the dismissal of the case and is awaiting a response. Should we receive one this article will be updated.

