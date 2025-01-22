Public invited to open house regarding future of Fishers Canyon Open Space

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) is inviting the public to an open house on the master and management plan for Fishers Canyon Open Space.

WATCH: New phase starts in development of Fishers Canyon Open Space

It will be held Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Cheyenne Mountain Junior High School, which is located on the southwest side of Colorado Springs.

The meeting includes a brief presentation regarding the plan. Attendees will have the opportunity to do the following:



share their thoughts

ask questions

collaborate with meeting attendees, PRCS project managers and the planning team following the presentation

“We would like to thank the community for their participation in the planning process as your input has been instrumental in shaping the draft plan,” said David Deitemeyer, senior program administrator for Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS). “We look forward to the discussions at the open house as we finalize the plan that balances recreational opportunities with cultural and natural resource protection in this incredible open space.”

Fishers Canyon Open Space is located on the southwest side of Colorado Springs. It borders Cheyenne Mountain State Park and the Broadmoor Bluffs neighborhood.

The property will be closed to the public until a trail system and plan are in place.

For more information about the master plan process, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.

