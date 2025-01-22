Record-breaking Low Temperatures Impacted Southern Colorado: Here's a look

This past cold blast was one for the record books. This arctic air came in from north of Alaska which allowed most of the state to drop below zero. We haven't seen temperatures this cold in about 40 years.

News 5 Lows across southern Colorado

Colorado Springs and Pueblo both broke their daily low temperatures for January 21st. On the 20th, Colorado Springs got down to -14 degrees and Pueblo got down to -19 degrees. Some of the coldest temperatures that we saw were closer to the wet mountains. Lake George had the coldest temperatures in the state at -34 degrees.

News 5 Records broken

When we compare these numbers to the coldest ever recorded, we didn't quite break those. The coldest temperature ever recorded in January for Colorado Springs was -26 degrees and this was broken back in 1951. That same year Colorado Springs broke their all time record low of -27 degrees. Pueblo has seen even colder temperatures, and these were broken that same year. Pueblo eventually reached -31 degrees for their all time record low.

