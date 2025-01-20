5 Things To Know Before You Go January 20, 2025

Arctic Cold Remains in Colorado

A second round of arctic air will hit Colorado Monday keeping our temperatures at arctic level conditions until Tuesday. Ensure you bundle up and stay out of the cold if possible as just frostbite can happen within just 30 minutes if not properly bundled up.

North Academy Water Valve Construction Begins

Traffic Lanes on N. Academy Blvd. will be closed starting January 20 for a new project Ashleigh Quintana

Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) will adjust lanes on North Academy Boulevard starting on January 20. Expect delays as roadwork will reduce lanes in the area.

Events Monday Honoring the Legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Monday we remember the life and legacy of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. King delivered his iconic "I Have a Dream" speech in 1963, which became a seminal moment in the civil rights movement in the United States. He was assassinated on a hotel balcony in Memphis, Tennessee in 1968. More events here.

Honoring Heroes: Efforts Underway to Add Second Honor Bell in Colorado Springs

The solemn toll of a bell is a sound often heard at military funerals to honor the sacrifices made by our troops. In our state, the Honor Bell performs that role, but the foundation behind it simply cannot get to all of the funerals across Colorado. More here.

The Inauguration of Donald J. Trump to take place Monday

President-Elect Donald J. Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States of America Monday. NBC News will have coverage on KOAA-TV of the Inauguration beginning at 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. (MT), Scripps News will be on the air over our streaming channels beginning here at 8:00 a.m.

