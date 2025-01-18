Events Monday to honor the life and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

COLORADO — There will be events happening in southern Colorado on Monday to honor the life and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

King delivered his iconic "I Have a Dream" speech in 1963, which became a seminal moment in the civil rights movement in the United States. He was assassinated on a hotel balcony in Memphis, Tennessee in 1968.

In 1983, President Ronald Reagan signed a bill declaring the third Monday of every January as Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Because Monday is a federal holiday, all federal, state, and local government offices will be closed.

MLK Breakfast and Unity March

Join the community for the annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast and Unity March on Monday. The event starts with the All Peoples Breakfast at the Antlers Hotel at 7:30 a.m. in Downtown Colorado Springs.

Admission for the breakfast is free, but registration is required. To register, click here.

Following the breakfast, the Unity March will start at 10 a.m. The walk will be from the Antlers Hotel along Tejon Street to Acacia Park.

WATCH: March in Colorado Springs honors Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

For more details about the breakfast and Unity March, email the Pikes Peak Diversity Council at info@ppdiversitycouncilinc.org.

MLK Denver Marade

Due to cold weather, this year's Marade will be running on a delayed and shorter schedule. The opening ceremony will start at 10:30 a.m. at City Park followed by the Marade Step Off at 11:15 a.m.

For more information, visit the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission's website.

Have an MLK event we missed? Send us an email at digitalproducer@koaa.com.

___





Local Colorado Springs School Shut Down Over Unsafe Conditions The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) notified Colorado Springs School District 11 of structural concerns at Jenkins Middle School just before the holidays in December. CSFD letter to School District 11 details damage to Jenkins Middle School

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.