Lanes North Academy Boulevard will be closed starting January 20 for a new Valve Project

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) will be adjusting lanes on North Academy Boulevard starting on January 20.

CSU says the affected area will be reduced to one southbound lane and two northbound lanes until the project's completion in July.

This is Phase 3 of the N. Academy Blvd Water Vault Replacement Project, as Phase 1 and Phase 2 were completed in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

CSU says that the water vault that's being replaced was originally built in the 1960s, so this project aims to "improve the reliability of water service in the area, and allow us to better identify leaks."

The breakdown of the lane changes directly from CSU's project plan can be found below;

January 6-22

The left-hand lanes of both north and southbound Academy Blvd. between Flintridge Dr. and Meadowland Blvd. will be closed.

January 23 – July

Academy Blvd., between Flintridge Dr. and Meadowland Blvd., will be reduced to one lane southbound and two lanes northbound. Traffic will shift to the northbound side of the road, with many turns in the area affected.

