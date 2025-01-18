Honoring Heroes: Efforts Underway to Add Second Honor Bell in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The solemn toll of a bell is a sound often heard at military funerals to honor the sacrifices made by our troops.

In our state, the Honor Bell performs that role, but the foundation behind it simply cannot get to all of the funerals across Colorado.

That's why they're trying to get a second one made.

I spoke with one veteran who tolls that bell about why another bell will make such an impact.

"It's an honor. It's an honor to the family. An honor to the veteran, when the people hear that bell toll those seven tolls…"

Air Force Vietnam veteran Larry Peterson has tolled Colorado's only Honor Bell at more than 1,500 funerals.

“It does help them get through this grieving period, having that additional honor, and it just makes it that much more. You know, it's hard losing a family member, a husband, a son, a daughter,” he says.

He is part of the Honor Bell Foundation Board of Directors and takes his job as a bell guard seriously.

“I just wonder, why am I still here? And it’s because of that bell,” he tells News5.

He tells News5 that even though he's been to so many, there are many funerals they miss because they can't keep up with the demand.

That's why the foundation is working to create a second one.

"We'll be out here at Pike's Peak every day to service all the families that come in—not just the third Wednesday and following Thursday, but every day out of Pike's Peak National Cemetery."

The cost to cover it: $400,000.

They have half of that, which helped them order the bell, but they still need to cover the costs of a customized van to haul it and operational expenses like gas, uniforms, and insurance.

"In the meantime, we're looking for a van—a one-ton van, extra long and extra tall—so that we can haul around that 1,000 pounds of bronze. To not only Pike's Peak National Cemetery, but to the Air Force Academy, Evergreen Memorial Gardens, or even down to Pueblo," says Peterson.

He's hoping the community will step up to help support our veterans determined to make the final salute so meaningful.

"There are a lot of veterans in this community, a lot of active duty, but there are also a lot of citizens here who care about our military and our veterans. It doesn't matter whether they're a veteran, active duty, or even a citizen of this community—they'll open up their wallet or their purse, and they're happy to help us," he said.

With continued donations and community support, the Honor Bell Foundation hopes to have that Honor Bell right here in Colorado Springs by Veterans Day.

Watch the full story above.





Local Colorado Springs School Shut Down Over Unsafe Conditions The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) notified Colorado Springs School District 11 of structural concerns at Jenkins Middle School just before the holidays in December. CSFD letter to School District 11 details damage to Jenkins Middle School

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.