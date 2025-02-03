5 Things To Know Before You Go February 3, 2025

A Preview Of Spring For Your First Week Of February

After a cold January, February will begin with well above average temperatures and periods of gusty wind. On Monday, the wind will weaken towards the afternoon hours after a gusty and mild morning. More here.

Road Work To Impact Siferd Boulevard

We want to let you know about another construction project starting Monday. It is happening near Austin Bluffs and Academy Blvd. in Colorado Springs. For many in the area, Siferd Boulevard has an issue with rushing water during the rains. More on why the project is underway here.

El Paso County Sheriff Arrests "Prolific Criminal" Who Was Here Illegally

On Thursday, The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man they say was committing crimes and was here illegally. After a brief pursuit in vehicles and on foot, the man was arrested. Authorities say that 41-year-old Jose Daniel Paramo Guerro provided fake immigration documents after working with ICE. One suspect escaped on foot. More here.

30th Annual Great Fruitcake Toss Returned To Manitou Springs Saturday

Catch the sights and sounds of the 30th Annual Manitou Springs Great Fruitcake Toss, a uniquely Manitou Springs event. The event started with just a few locals in 1996, and nearly 30 years later the event has grown to a local community staple.

Did Punxsutawney Phil See His Shadow?

Well, it was Groundhog Day on Sunday. Each year Punxsawtoney Phil emerges, if he sees his shadow it argues there are six more weeks of winter. But he is not the most accurate groundhog and is right less than half the time. Experts rank him 17 out of 19 critters on their accuracy ranking list. The origins are from the Pennsylvania Dutch and Canadian heritage.

