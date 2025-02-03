Traffic Alert- Construction begins Monday on Siferd Blvd. (near Austin Bluffs) in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — We want to let you know about another construction project starting Monday. It is happening near Austin Bluffs and Academy Blvd. in Colorado Springs.

If you’ve lived in the Springs for a while, you probably know that Siferd Blvd. can be a major issue when it rains. All the rushing water makes the area impassable. Crews want to fix that by removing the intersection altogether.

The city has to work closely with the county since this land was annexed to the city. And that means they’ll be splitting the $11 million price tag.

Here’s a closer look at their plans... (see map below) Crews will be removing the original three-way intersection and adding three cul-de-sacs. A big issue with this area is cut-through traffic from Austin Bluffs and Academy blvd. That will also be fixed with this plan.

I spoke with Richard Mulledy with the City of Colorado Springs. He says it’s about time this intersection gets fixed. “It’s been a long time coming, has been an issue for many, many years. It’s one of the biggest safety issues in the city because of flooding. We’ve seen over the last couple decades a lot of water rescues and issues out there.”

He adds “We really thank people for their patience and understanding. We’re excited about this project, like I said it’s been decades that it’s been an issue so we’re really proud that we’re finally able to fix this issue for the residents of Colorado Springs.”

So, if you cut through the area to get to Austin Bluffs or Academy, you’ll need to find a new shortcut. Work starts Monday and should last through the end of 2026. We’ll keep our eye on the project and let you know how it progresses.





