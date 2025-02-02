El Paso County Sheriff's Office arrests one man after police pursuit in Security

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD — On Thursday, January 30, the El Paso County Sheriff's office received a call about someone breaking into vehicles in the 5000 block of Preminger Drive.

When they arrived in the area, they found a Ford F-150, with two people inside.

According to the Sheriff's Office, after a brief pursuit, the driver of the truck turned onto a dead-end road. Both people in the truck exited and fled in opposite directions, on foot.

Deputies deployed a drone to track their movements and were able to successfully locate one of the people as he ran toward the Fountain Valley School.

Due to weather conditions, the drone was unable to continue to be used, but officers were able to track him using his last known location.

He was detained at the Fountain Valley School Property.

He has been identified as 41-year-old Jose Daniel Paramo Guerro. In his possession, he has his Mexican driver's license, personal identification documents, and immigration documents.

The Sheriff's Office worked in collaboration with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to confirm Guerro's identity and his documents were determined to be fake, using other peoples' information.

The Ford F-150 that was used was reported missing from Colorado Springs in November 2024.

In the truck, officers found "a stolen firearm—also reported stolen in November—along with 1.5 grams of heroin, a large quantity of marijuana, and items consistent with narcotics distribution. Additionally, deputies found numerous stolen retail items, suggesting further criminal activity."

According to the Sheriff's Office, Paramo Guerro has been booked into the El Paso County Jail on a $50,000 bond on the following charges;



Motor Vehicle Theft

First-Degree Criminal Trespass (Auto)

Forgery

Theft

Special Offender

Vehicular Eluding

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The Sheriff's Office says the second suspect has not been found at this time, however, they are still looking.

El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal released the statement below;

"This case is a stark reminder of the daily dangers my deputies face in the mission to keep our community safe.”



“Thanks to their quick response, teamwork, and use of technology, a dangerous criminal is now off our streets."



“This individual has repeatedly exploited false identities to evade accountability and justice. He is a convicted felon with a history of using fraudulent identities in the commission of violent crimes. My office remains committed to holding offenders accountable and ensuring the safety and security of our citizens.”

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call the Sheriff's Office Tip Line at (719)520-7777





