A preview of spring-like warmth during the first week of February

Today’s Forecast:

After a cold January, February will begin with well above average temperatures and periods of gusty wind. On Monday, the wind will weaken towards the afternoon hours after a gusty and mild morning. Highs today will be around 20-25 degrees above average, soaring into the 60s and 70s on the Plains. Temperatures in the mountains and mountain valleys will climb into the 40s and 50s, with no real threats of any rain or snow for at least the next 24 hours.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 65; Low: 33. A warm and breezy start to the week for the Pikes Peak Region, with highs today around 20-25 degrees above average.

Pueblo forecast: High: 72; Low: 30. After warming into the 70s on Sunday in Pueblo, we look to do it all over again for the second day in a row this afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 71; Low: 38. More like early April than early February, with today's temperatures in eastern Fremont County warming back into the lower 70s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 58; Low: 32. Spring fever will continue on Monday as temperatures are expected to return to the middle to upper 50s this afternoon in Woodland Park.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. After snow late last week, this week's forecast will start out warm and breezy, with highs this afternoon expected to top out in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Plains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 20s/30s. Warm and breezy on Monday ahead of a cold front this evening that will lead to modest cooling trends for the High Plains tomorrow as the wind direction shifts to the east.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. Still windy this morning on the eastern mountain slopes. This will help to drive up temperatures today, with highs soaring into the 60s and lower 70s.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s/30s. Gusts to 45 mph will be possible in and around the high country this morning, with weakening gusts to 35 mph expected this afternoon and evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

A cold front later tonight will shave off around 6-12 degrees to our highs tomorrow across Southern Colorado. Tuesday's forecast will be dry, with 50s and 60s for highs, and partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Storm energy coming out of California on Wednesday will bring light snow showers to the mountains and stronger wind to the I-25 corridor. Gusts around 30-40 will be possible here in the Springs on Wednesday, allowing for highs to climb back into the lower to middle 60s. 70s will once again be possible on the Plains Wednesday afternoon. Thursday will be cooler and breezy, with warmer highs returning Friday region-wide. Onto the weekend where we could see a few rain and snow showers in the Pikes Peak Region by Saturday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.