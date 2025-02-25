5 Things To Know Before You Go February 25, 2025

Warmest Day Of The Year Tuesday Ahead Of Our Next Cold Front

Storm energy moving into the state today will bring light snowfall to the mountains, with 1-3" of accumulation possible. On the Plains, we'll see a warm and windy final Tuesday of February. Driven by downslope warmth, highs in southeastern Colorado will warm into the 60s and 70s. More here.

City Hosting Open House About Tejon Street Project

Happening today, the City of Colorado Springs is inviting residents to learn more about an upcoming project that will reshape how you travel and get around downtown Colorado Springs. Tejon Street is set to get a big makeover with sidewalks being extended and the center lane being removed, you can learn more tonight from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the City Administration Building on South Nevada. More about the project here.

Snowmobilers Caught In A Large Avalanche In Grand County

Just a few days ago, multiple snowmobilers were caught in a large avalanche on Gravel Mountain in Grand County. Historically in Colorado, February is the deadliest month for avalanches, and in the last 10 days, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center has reported 500+ avalanches across the state. More here.

CC Women's Basketball Team Set On Winning Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference

The Colorado College Women's Basketball Team has been on a tear the last few years building a program that made history in January. The team cracked the top twenty-five in the Division Three national rankings. Currently sitting in first place in the SCAC blue division, it will be the first time the program has won the regular season conference title if they go on to win the SCAC tournament will take place in Irving, Texas from February 28 - March 1.

'It needs to end this year', Ukrainian Refugee In Colorado Reflects On Three Years Of War

Monday, marked three years since Russia invaded Ukraine, on Monday, the United Nations General Assembly held a vote to condemn Russia's war against Ukraine, with 93 votes in favor the United States joined Russia in voting against the resolution. We spoke with Andrew Matyashchuk, a Ukrainian Refugee in Colorado to learn what his experience has been like and what he hopes for the future of his country. More here.

_____

Each day our goal at News5 is to help you be more informed and take on the day ahead. Here are the 5 things you need to know before you go to help you stay more informed about our community.