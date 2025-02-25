'It needs to end this year' Ukrainian refugee in Colorado reflects on three years of war

COLORADO SPRINGS — Monday marks three years since Russia invaded Ukraine, setting off three years of war and countless lives lost.

The United States joined Russia on Monday to vote against a United Nations General Assembly resolution condemning Russia's war against Ukraine.

The General Assembly adopted the resolution with 93 votes in favor. The vote against the Ukrainian and European-backed resolution saw the U.S. at odds with its longtime European allies and instead aligned with Russia.

The resolution calls for "De-escalation, an early cessation of hostilities and peaceful resolution of the war against Ukraine."

On Sunday, a non-profit organization called Ukrainians of Colorado hosted a rally at the Colorado State Capitol to demand an end to the war.

Andrew Matyashchuk, who attended the rally on Sunday, is a refugee from Ukraine.

"The war changes you forever," said Matyashchuk.

He says he moved to Colorado with his family three years ago. Since then, Matyashchuk has been busy rallying support for Ukrainian refugees.

Matyashchuk says one of the projects is building a school for Ukrainian families.

"These refugee families... these kids start to forget Ukrainian heritage," said Matyashchuk.

Another effort has been getting support from Colorado lawmakers.

Several lawmakers passed a resolution on Monday that shows the state's support for the Ukrainian people.

"Because this makes hope," said Matyashchuk.

He says so many families have been destroyed and injured from this war.

"It should be stopped this year," said Matyashchuk.

News5 asked Matyashchuk what he would like to say to the community in Colorado Springs. He says, "thank you for saving my family."

