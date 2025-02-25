Warmest day of the year on Tuesday ahead of our next cold front

Today’s Forecast:

Storm energy moving into the state today will bring light snowfall to the mountains, with 1-3" of accumulation possible. On the Plains, we'll see a warm and windy final Tuesday of February. Driven by downslope warmth, highs in southeastern Colorado will warm into the 60s and 70s. With peak gusts in the 20-35 mph range today, and relative humidity in the teens, fire danger threats will be elevated from the San Luis Valley into the southern Plains.

An incoming cold front this evening will cause a shift in the wind out of the north, ushering in some cooler air. Lows tonight will drop down to the 10s and 20s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 70; Low: 26. Downslope wind gusts around 30-35 mph will bring what could be our warmest day of the year to Colorado Springs, with our high today expected to top out near 70 degrees. Current record: 71° (1986).

Pueblo forecast: High: 75; Low: 27. Although today's record high of 80° is likely too far out of reach for Pueblo, the warmth and the wind will remain the main stories, with today's high more than 20 degrees above average.

Canon City forecast: High: 72; Low: 29. A warm and breezy mix of sun and clouds will greet residents of eastern Fremont County Tuesday afternoon, with highs today topping out in the lower to middle 70s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 56; Low: 20. Mild and gusty on Tuesday in Teller County. Peak gusts this afternoon are expected to range between 30-40 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Gusty and mild downslope winds will help to boost temperatures into the 60s again this afternoon along and near the Palmer Divide. Our next cold front this evening will shift winds out of the north, bringing cooler temperatures tonight and Wednesday.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 20s/30s. Tuesday's forecast will be warm and breezy on the Plains, with highs climbing well into the 70s this afternoon. A strong cold front may bring a sprinkle or two this evening to some areas, with northerly gusts behind the front up around 35 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 20s/30s. Much like what we saw on Monday, we'll see another warm and breezy day on Tuesday on the southern I-25 corridor as afternoon highs top out in the upper 60s and 70s.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Light snow showers this morning will taper off towards the afternoon, with most accumulations expected for areas along and north of Monarch Pass. For the Sangres and Wet Mountains, up 1" of new snow will be possible.

Extended outlook forecast:

Behind tonight's cold front will come a good 20-25 degrees of cooling on Wednesday, with our high tomorrow in Colorado Springs only warming into the middle 40s. Some additional energy moving from north to south could bring a sprinkle or two to some areas, or a flurry to parts of Southern Colorado on Wednesday.

Warmer weather returns late this week as high pressure builds back into the state. Highs will climb into the 50s on Thursday and 60s on Friday in the Pikes Peak Region. Some areas on the eastern Plains may see a return to the 70s by Friday. Dry weather is likely to persist through Saturday followed by the potential for rain and snow showers by Sunday.

____

