Major redo for Tejon Street: Work zone for eventual pedestrian zone

COLORADO SPRINGS — Big changes are ahead for the Tejon Street corridor in downtown Colorado Springs.

“This project brings to life a signature street in our city center,” said Downtown Partnership, Director of Planning and Mobility, Chelsea Gondeck.

Prep work is happening now for phase one realignment and upgrades starting in the spring.

Eric Brenner, the owner and chef at Red Gravy restaurant, envisions the Tejon Street upgrades bringing a gathering place where people stick around for more than a one stop and leave experience.

He said, “In order for that to happen, I think we’ve got to get people out of their cars and get them moving through the streets, and this is a great way to do it, making a really, you know, world class, new pedestrian right of way is, I think it's long overdue.”

The project changes the layout of Tejon Street.

The current center lane will be removed.

The two lanes slide and connect at the center of the street.

It makes room for wider pedestrian areas.

“Tejon is a major part of downtown, and it's a vital corridor,” said Colorado Springs, Public Works Director, Rich Mulledy

Phase one has a 9 month timeline starting at the end of March.

The zone for phase one starts at the Colorado Avenue intersection and goes two blocks north to Kiowa Street.

The changes create loading zones off Tejon for delivery vehicles that currently stop in the center lane.

While on-street parking remains, there will be messaging to encourage parking in other areas like nearby parking structures.

With the new configuration, Brenner sees an opportunity for special events.

“We might have the ability to block off the street, make it a pedestrian right away for a weekend or something, and do some really cool food stalls and restaurants.”

To accommodate project workers and at the same time continue access for pedestrians, one side of the street will be closed for consruction and the other side will be one way traffic.

“That's going to be inconvenient for a while. But you know, having the vision of what it's going to be, and knowing we're going to get there, is what really helps me get through,” said Brenner.

Planners decided to start the work at the end of March to avoid the Saint Patrick’s Day parade and celebrations that happen earlier in the month.





Gun control bill passes Colorado Senate A major amendment added in the second reading last week removes the ban and now requires buyers to take certain training and more background checks. Gun control bill passes Colorado Senate