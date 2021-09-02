Watch
45th Annual Labor Day Lift Off returning to Memorial Park

Sara Vigil
Labor Day Lift Off in Colorado Springs at Memorial Park in 2019
Posted at 1:47 PM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 15:47:35-04

The 45th Annual Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off is returning in full force from Saturday, September 4 - Monday, September 6.

There will be new vendors, entertainment and a fun zone for kids, among other things.

The event is free to attend, but parking prices will vary depending on the lot. Online parking sales have closed and parking passes purchased on site are cash only.

Masks and social distancing are encouraged.

For more information on the event, click here.

Here you can find frequently asked questions and answers.

