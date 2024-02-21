Watch Now
1 person dies in house fire in Castle Rock

Castle Rock Fire and Rescue said a person reported a house fire just before 1 p.m. When firefighters responded to the scene, which was near the intersection of Lewis Street and Sixth Street — just south of the Castle Rock — they learned a person was possibly trapped in the basement, where the fire was burning.
Posted at 5:28 PM, Feb 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-20 19:28:18-05

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — One person died in a house fire in Castle Rock on Tuesday afternoon and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Crews arrived at 12:59 p.m. and found smoke coming out of the structure, Castle Rock Fire and Rescue said. The firefighters found one person, and they were transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Authorities said the person died at the hospital. They have not been identified.

The fire was contained around 1:15 p.m. An investigation is underway to determine what started it.

Castle Rock Fire and Rescue said no additional information is available.

