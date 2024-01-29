1 man dead, 1 wounded in shooting on RTD bus in Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a double shooting onboard an RTD bus that left one man dead and another wounded Saturday evening.

The shooting happened around 6:41 p.m. on a bus on Federal Boulevard and Mississippi Avenue, according to police.

The men shot were transported to the hospital, where one was later pronounced deceased. The second victim’s injuries were non-life threatening.

Details as to what led up to the shooting were not available.

Police said they have made no arrests at this time.