Colorado Springs family relies on help from school supply drive while working three jobs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — For the Rugg family in Colorado Springs, back-to-school season brings both excitement and stress.

Alexis Rugg works nights at Amazon while her husband works two jobs during the day, and the family will once again rely on help like the KOAA5 and Les Schwab Tire Centers School Supply Drive to get their kids ready for the new school year.

Rugg family Rugg family

Five-year-old Josephine is heading into kindergarten this fall. Her eight-year-old brother Weston is going into third grade.

"Sometimes it feels like we're still scraping by," said Rugg. "It's hard to stay positive in those moments."

Despite the challenges, Alexis said she makes a point of teaching her children the importance of giving to others, even when resources are tight.

"Any snacks or candies that we have, we always give it to the homeless people," said Rugg. "There's always someone hanging out off the Cimarron Street exit, and that's where we get off to get to school. Just because we're in need doesn't mean somebody else isn't in need either."

She draws inspiration for that lesson from scripture.

"In Proverbs chapter 19 verse 17, it says, 'Whoever is kind to the poor lends to the Lord, and He will reward them,'" said Rugg.

Rugg said she is grateful for the community support that makes the drive possible.

"It really does help families, like all kinds of families," she said. "I'm just one of thousands in the Colorado Springs area. I'm just one person, but my story is so similar to her story and his story."

The KOAA5 and Les Schwab Tire Centers School Supply Drive runs through Friday, July 24. Supplies can be dropped off at any Les Schwab Tire Center location across Southern Colorado.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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