KOAA5 and Les Schwab Tires team up for July back-to-school drive, how you can help local families

KOAA and Les Schwab Tire Centers are teaming up this July to ensure local students start the school year ready to succeed!

Together, we’re collecting new school supplies to benefit students and families served by Pikes Peak United Way. We’re calling on our community to step up and make a difference — simply drop off your donations at any Les Schwab Tire Center location.

Every single item collected will go directly to Pikes Peak United Way, helping local kids have the tools they need to thrive.

Starting Monday, July 6, through Friday, July 26 you can drop off any school supplies at the following tire center locations:



4395 Integrity Center Pt, Colorado Springs, CO 80917

1352 Interquest Pkwy, Colorado Springs, CO 80921

3281 Centennial Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80907

7105 Old Meridian Rd, Falcon, CO 80831

16030 Old Forest Pt, Monument, CO 80132

3103 E. US 50, Canon City, CO 81212

7990 Fountain Mesa Rd, Fountain, CO 80817

902 W Midland Ave. Woodland Park, CO 80863

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