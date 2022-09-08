Firefighters working at 10-acre fire in Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters are responding to a fire about five miles northeast of Ted's Place and evacuations are underway, according to the local authorities.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said the fire is southwest of the intersection of County Road 66 and County Road 21, on the southwest side of North Poudre Reservoir No. 1.



The sheriff's office ordered evacuations for the area east of Highway 287, south to Arapaho Valley Road, east to County Road 21 and north to County Road 66.

All residents within this area should evacuate immediately, the sheriff's office said.

Larimer County Sheriff's Office

Based on initial reports, the fire is estimated at 10 acres, according to the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center (RMA).

The RMA said it is sending a large air tanker and a Type-1 helicopter.

The Poudre Fire Authority and Wellington Fire are also responding to this fire.

For updates, text LCEVAC to 888777.