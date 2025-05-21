Volunteers needed to help non-profit teach children game of golf

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Calling all golfers, experienced or not. A non-profit in Colorado Springs needs coaches to help teach children the game of golf. First Tee Southern Colorado teaches children how to play, while also helping them learn valuable life and leadership skills.

Last year, they served more than 5,200 children across five locations in El Paso, Pueblo, Teller and Fremont counties. The executive director, Sandy Johnson, tells us the children bring joy to the lives of each of the volunteer coaches.

"I think it's a mutually beneficial relationship," said Johnson. "They're pouring into the kid, but the kids are pouring right back into them in ways that maybe they don't see at first. You saw it out here today with the kids and just how much fun they're having. They're keeping us young."

First Tee of Southern Colorado provides golf equipment for free to all of the kids involved and scholarships are available to cover the cost of programs. To learn more about volunteering and the programs offered click here.

