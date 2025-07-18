'It was alarming'; more than 160 dogs rescued in Colorado during animal cruelty investigation

COLORADO (KOAA) — National Mill Dog Rescue founder Theresa Strader does not shy away from exposing the reality of what she says more than 160 dogs were facing outside of a home on the Western Slope.

"We're gonna empty these trucks, and we're really glad they're here, and it's gonna be disturbing so you'll see how much they've been through," Strader said in a video posted on NMDR's Facebook page.

NMDR recorded video showing what the dogs looked like as they arrived at the non-profit's shelter in Peyton, Colorado. Watch video below.

"It was alarming," said NMDR Director of Operations Sarah Thompson. "It was shocking."

Thompson says last month she got a call from the Colorado Bureau of Animal Protection to help rescue animals involved in an animal cruelty investigation. She says many of the more than 160 dogs they rescued had to be immediately groomed, because of how matted their fur was.

"We saw several dogs with missing limbs, or parts of limbs, likely due to the mat strangling and cutting off circulation and then limbs falling off," Thompson said.

In 3 days, she says the team and a group of generous volunteers took off more than 168 pounds of fur from the dogs.

"Inside the hair were maggots and rodent feces," Thompson said. "But worse than just the matting is they were living in kind of a sludge. It was kind of mucky, muddy. If they had a water bowl with anything in it, it was usually some kind of sludgy mess, very mucky. Food was kind of just scattered on top of feces that had been compacted over a very long time."

Dianne Derby: How were they surviving?

Sarah Thompson: You got me. You know, it's a miracle that they did. I suspect many more were lost before we got there due to the conditions.

Dianne Derby: Was this a mill, a puppy mill? Or what do we call it?

Sarah Thompson: It's hard to say what we could call it, other than a horror show.

Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor tells us his office seized 163 dogs and 95 cats in various stages of distress. Taylor said 78-year-old Barbara Bowman, from Delta, Colorado is now facing 258 counts of animal cruelty, all misdemeanor offenses.

I asked the District Attorney's office for the 7th Judicial District what the penalty could be if Bowman is convicted on the animal cruelty charges, but the office would not comment on the case because it is under investigation.

Criminal defense attorney Pat Mika said if Bowman is convicted she could face up to 364 days in jail and/or a $500-$1000 fine, and anger management treatment programs at the judge's discretion. However, Mika said the charges could change as the investigation continues. For instance, News 5 learned this week since NMDR took custody of the dogs, two dogs have had to be euthanized and one had to have a leg amputated. Mika said if prosecutors determine the cruelty to the animal that resulted in the loss of limb was the result of a torturous environment, it could elevate the case to aggravated animal cruelty, a class 4 felony.

"This is punishable by up to six years in prison with one year of mandatory parole, $5000 in fines, anger management and other treatment programs, and a court order not to have pets for 3-5 years," Mika said.

I called a phone number associated with Bowman, but once I started to ask the woman who picked up if she was involved in an animal cruelty investigation, she hung up. I also texted that same number and emailed her attorney for comment but have not heard back.

Now, nearly one month later, NMDR's Thompson says the dogs are doing much better and soon will be ready to be adopted.

"They're now okay now," Thompson said. "They are getting baths and real grooms, seeing the veterinarian, and they'll be spayed and neutered soon. That's the happiest part of all of this that they're in our care and they're doing really well.

Bowman is due in court in September. We will be sure to let you know what happens.

We know many of you will be interested in adopting the rescued dogs and cats but I am told they are not ready yet. NMDR plans to hold an event once the dogs are all healthy enough for adoption. Click here to see available pets at NMDR. Humane Colorado in Denver says the cats are still being rehabilitated. Click here to see available pets at Humane Colorado. Both non-profits suggest anyone interested to check out their websites often.

