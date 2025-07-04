Colorado Springs man sentenced to 8 years in prison for pimping, money laundering

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A Colorado Springs man who pleaded guilty to felony charges of pimping and money laundering has been sentenced to prison.

Luture Evans, 42, received concurrent 8-year sentences for both charges during a hearing at the El Paso County Courthouse.

I listened in on a stream of the sentencing hearing where Evans, his wife, and his mother all spoke on his behalf, each claiming he is a changed man who is a wonderful father to his two young children.

Evans apologized to his victims in court, but Judge Amanda Philipps was unconvinced by his statements.

"You blamed one of the victims for getting you into this business. That's not how that happened," Philipps told Evans during sentencing. "You made a conscious decision to do what you did. It took a lot of work, planning, subterfuge, potentially some violence and assaultive behavior and control over a number of people to accomplish what you did over a number of years."

Evans told the court: "The person that I am right now is I am a father, I am a husband, I am a person who cares about the community and I do apologize for the stuff that I've done in my past because I do, I regret it because now I have a daughter, I have a son."

The judge allowed Evans to serve his sentences concurrently, meaning he will serve both at the same time. He was immediately escorted out of the courtroom following the hearing.

___

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

__

Concerns Rise at Air Force Academy Over Civilian Faculty Cuts Tom Bewley, the Air Force Academy's Distinguished Visiting Professor for Mechanical Engineering, has stepped forward to raise alarm about proposed cuts to civilian faculty at the academy. In a recent conversation, he expressed his commitment to the institution's success and the concerns of many faculty members who remain silent due to their positions in the military or civilian roles. Concerns Rise at Air Force Academy Over Civilian Faculty Cuts

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.