Denver sports taking over city on Sunday

On Sunday, the Broncos, Rockies, and Avalanche all have home games in Denver.
The Broncos are playing the 49ers at Empower Field at Mile High with kickoff at 6:20 p.m. The Rockies game at Coors Field will start at 1:10 p.m. and the Avs are playing a pre-season game at Ball Arena at 7 p.m.
Thousands of fans are expected to go downtown for the games. Society Sports and Spirits, a sports bar near Ball Arena, is excited about the crowds.
“I love the fans of sports. That's what makes my world go round. That's what puts bread and butter on the table for all of us," said Shantal Buck, a manager at Society Sports and Spirits. “We actually do all of our hiring in August right before football season to get ready for football and the whole shebang. This is our time to shine.”
Those with RTD Denver provided some tips for people attending the games on Sunday:
- Plan ahead and prepare for large crowds
- Purchase a Daypass for a round-trip fare when purchasing tickets at the ticket-vending machines to avoid long lines after the game
- Download the RTD Mobile Tickets app [rtd-denver.com] for easy, convenient fare purchase and storage. If customers are frequent users of the Uber, Lyft and Transit apps, RTD fares can be purchased there, too.
- Please note, the Auraria West Station is closed for events at Empower Field at Mile High
- Check the RTD website before travel for schedules and to plan your trip [rtd-denver.com].
- For the latest details about service, follow RTD on Twitter @RideRTD [twitter.com] and sign up for Rider Alerts [rtd-denver.com]
The Denver Police Department also shared a statement with Denver7 ahead of the games tomorrow:
Sunday is an exciting day for Denver sports fans, and these events will also result in a large number of pedestrian, cyclist, and vehicle traffic in the downtown area.
With this in mind, the Denver Police Department asks people to be safe and vigilant due to the number of large events in close proximity. Those traveling around Coors Field, Empower Field at Mile High and Ball Arena area are encouraged to scout potential parking options and plan their routes and means of travel beforehand while allowing for plenty of extra time to arrive at their destination.
With the Rockies game scheduled in the afternoon, we don’t anticipate that traffic crossing over into traffic for the other two events, but it’s still good for folks in the area to be aware during the afternoon and evening.
DPD offers the following tips for a successful Denver sports Sunday:
- Plan ahead for a safe, sober ride to and from the stadiums, or wherever you will be watching the games.
- Utilize mass transit – RTD provides many options for transit. Check out the best route by visiting http://www.rtd-denver.com [rtd-denver.com].
- Carpool – either with a designated driver or a ride share service.
- Allow extra time – If driving, plan for extra time to arrive and park.
- Ride your bike, or use bike sharing – There is bicycle parking around Coors Field [mlb.com] near Gates A, B and E.
- Be aware of your surroundings and be mindful of person safety.
- Cheer on your favorite team safely and responsibly!
- Fewer cars on the roads and highways means less traffic, plus it removes the risk of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol – making it safer for all!
- Please ensure you enter and exit ride share vehicles in safe areas and away from traffic.
- If you see something illegal or suspicious, please report it to police immediately.
In addition to on-duty officers scheduled throughout the city, each stadium/arena regularly hires off-duty officers to assist with traffic control and safety, and those plans remain in place Sunday.