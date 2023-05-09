Denver processes hundreds of migrants as federal asylum rule set to expire

DENVER — Hundreds of migrants, primarily from Venezuela, were processed by the city of Denver and directed to shelters and resources Monday, as surges of migrants continue to arrive in the United States seeking asylum. This comes as Title 42, a policy adopted during the pandemic allowing quick expulsion of many migrants, is set to expire Thursday.

At the city's request, our partners at Denver7 are not releasing the locations of migrant processing or shelters due to security concerns.

A team from Denver7 spoke with several migrants Monday after they had been processed by the city. They were among hundreds, with most or all originating from Venezuela. Several told us they had filed for asylum status while in Mexico, and came into America with authorization.

“I walked and slept on the streets because there were no resources for us,” said a woman named Vanessa, describing her journey through South and Central America to the U.S. border. “Please, help us with food, water, and warmth, because it’s cold.”

After being processed, individuals were given paper identification to present at shelters for food, clothing, and a place to stay. Some told Denver7 that Colorado is not their final destination, and they plan to meet friends or family living in other states.

A spokesperson for the city confirmed its coordination with resources across the city to welcome and care for migrants as they arrive in or pass through Denver.

“Denver will continue to connect everyone who arrives in the city with support services and resources, regardless of immigration status,” said Victoria Aguilar, public information officer for Denver’s Department of Human Services. “All migrants and those exiting emergency shelters will be provided with backpacks filled with hygiene products, [and] transportation support should Denver not be their final destination…”

In conversations with migrants Monday, Denver7 found no indication that their arrival was being coordinated or planned by governors of other states.