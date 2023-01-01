Rob Harris is so excited to be returning to his home state and telling stories with the Denver7 team! Having grown up in Fort Collins, he loves the people, places, and adventures that Colorado has to offer.

Rob has degrees in Integrated Media and Political Science from Gonzaga University (go Bulldogs!), where he graduated magna cum laude in 2015. Since then, he has worked as an anchor, reporter, and producer across the country—telling stories and talking to incredible people in Texas, Washington, Kentucky, and beyond.

He loves telling stories that bring awareness to mental health, the political process, the environment, and the amazing things people do every day to make our home great.

When he’s not working, you’ll probably find Rob in the mountains, at the gym, or on the couch watching Netflix. Because, you know, balance is important.

If you have a story idea for Rob—or, you just want to say hi—you can find him on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or email.

