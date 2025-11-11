Pikes Peak region honoring those who served this Veterans Day

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Tuesday is Veterans Day, and the Pikes Peak region is honoring those who served with several ceremonies happening this week.

You can view the ceremonies below:

Memorial Park Wreath-Laying Ceremony

The ceremony and observance of Veterans Day starts on Tuesday at 11 a.m. More information here.

Pikes Peak State College Wreath-Laying Ceremony

The ceremony is happening on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the Veterans Memorial Courtyard. More information here.

Countywide Veterans Day Dinner

Teller County is offering a free dinner for veterans and their families. It's happening from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Ute Pass Cultural Center in Woodland Park. More information here.

Veterans Day Assembly

The Classical Academy invites the community to join their annual Veterans Day Assembly on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. It's happening in the North Campus Gym. More information here.

Purple Heart Exhibit

The ANA Money Museum on North Cascade Avenue is expanding their inaugural Purple Heart Exhibit. It's open to the public from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday. More information here. More information here.

Free Entry to Colorado State Parks

Veterans and military members will be able to visit Colorado state parks for free on Veterans Day. More information here.

Salute from the Springs

More than 1,000 American flags are lining the streets of Downtown Colorado Springs as part of a patriotic display to honor active duty military members and veterans. More information here.

Valor Awards Dinner

The Colorado Springs Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is hosting their second annual Latino Veterans Profiles in Valor Awards on Thursday. It's happening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton. More information here.

Hoedown for Heroes

Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center is hosting their annual 'Hoedown for Heroes' on Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Flying W Ranch. More information here.

Have a ceremony we missed? Send us an email at digitalproducer@koaa.com.

