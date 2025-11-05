CPW offering free entry to state parks for service members this Veterans Day

COLORADO (KOAA) — Veterans and military members will be able to visit Colorado state parks for free on Veterans Day. On Tuesday, November 11, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) says they will offer free entry to state parks as a thank you to veterans and U.S. military members.

Veterans and military get free entry into Colorado state parks on Nov. 11 - Details, Park Finder and more: https://t.co/p1h9BrBbfL pic.twitter.com/gQ2bObokmT — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) November 4, 2025

CPW officials say all you have to do is show proof of military service.

The state has 42 beautiful state parks you can visit.

