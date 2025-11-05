Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News5 CommunityYou Are Not Alone

Actions

CPW offering free entry to state parks for service members this Veterans Day

CPW
CPW / Denver 7
CPW
Posted
and last updated

COLORADO (KOAA) — Veterans and military members will be able to visit Colorado state parks for free on Veterans Day. On Tuesday, November 11, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) says they will offer free entry to state parks as a thank you to veterans and U.S. military members.

CPW officials say all you have to do is show proof of military service.

The state has 42 beautiful state parks you can visit.

___

Colorado woman pleads guilty to 15 of more than 250 counts of animal cruelty

Barbara Bowman from Delta, Colorado pleaded guilty to 15 of more than 250 counts of animal cruelty filed against her.

Colorado woman pleads guilty to 15 of more than 250 counts of animal cruelty

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Resources

Colorado Division of Veterans Affairs El Paso County Veterans Services Suicide Prevention Collaborative of El Paso County Pikes Peak Veteran Housing Fund Pueblo County Veteran Services Find a Veterans Service in your county Benefits information specific to Women Veterans Veterans Affairs volunteer opportunities Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center