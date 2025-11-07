Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend November 7 - November 9, 2025

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of events happening across Colorado. From Veterans Day parades in Colorado Springs and Pueblo to the Bear Creek Fun Run, there's plenty to enjoy this weekend!

In Their Honor Veterans Day Parade

The In Their Honor Veterans Day Parade is happening Saturday in Downtown Colorado Springs! It starts at 11 a.m., marching south along Tejon Street from St. Vrain Street to Vermijo Avenue. You're invited to line the streets and wave flags to honor those who served. You can also adopt one of the 1,111 flags in Downtown Colorado Springs. More information here.

Veterans Day Parade

The Veterans Day Parade in Pueblo is happening on Saturday! The Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 24th annual parade to honor the courageous men and women of the armed forces who fought for our freedom. It starts at 10 a.m. along historic Union Avenue. More information here.

Bear Creek Bear Run Fundraiser

The Bear Creek Nature Center will be hosting one of its biggest events of the year! The annual Bear Creek Bear Run Fundraiser will return Saturday at 10 a.m. for the 11th year. Registration for new adult runners is $65, and $50 for children. All the funds from this event support the non-profit Friends of El Paso County Nature Centers. More information here.

Purple Heart Exhibit

The ANA Money Museum on North Cascade Avenue in Colorado Springs is expanding their inaugural Purple Heart Exhibit! It's open to the public Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Adult admission is $8 and kids 12 and under will get in for free. The exhibit is free for veterans and military members. More information here.

Arkansas Valley Balloon Festival

The Arkansas Valley Balloon Festival returns this weekend! The event runs Friday through Sunday at Innovative Water Technologies in Rocky Ford. At 9 a.m. Friday, there will be a tissue paper balloon launch. There will be a balloon launch (weather permitting) at 6:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, as well as a parade down Main Street at 5 p.m. on Saturday. More information here.

