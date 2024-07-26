Fun-filled events for the weekend of July 26 to July 28

COLORADO — Here are some of the best fun-filled events happening around the state of Colorado for the weekend of July 26 to July 28.

Downtown Summer Fest

The Downtown Summer Fest is happening Saturday, July 27 in Colorado Springs. The event celebrates Olympic City USA's Olympic spirit at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. The Colorado Springs Sports Corporation will have free youth events happening all day long starting at 9 a.m.

Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival

The 15th annual Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival is happening Friday and Saturday in Cañon City! It features competitions and land-based recreation activities to celebrate whitewater season on the Arkansas River. Proceeds from the event will benefit the community of Cañon City. More information here.

Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival

Las Animas County Fair

The fair is underway just off I-25 in Trinidad from now until Saturday! Friday's events start at 8:30 a.m. with the Swine Show and finish with a Dance at 8:00 p.m. Saturday's events start at 8:00 a.m. with a Pancake Breakfast and finish up with a Market Sale beginning at 6 p.m. More information here.

Bronc Day

The 86th annual Bronc Day kicks off in Green Mountain Falls Saturday at 7 a.m. with a Pancake Breakfast. The breakfast will be followed by a parade, which included participants such as the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the Cascade Volunteer Fire Department and the Green Mountain Falls/Chipita Park Volunteer Fire Department. More information here.

Colorado Dragon Boat Festival

The Colorado Dragon Boat Festival is the largest of it's kind in the United States! It's happening at Sloan's Lake Park in Denver on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is a free shuttle available at the Auraria Campus. Admission is free! More information here.

___





Records show Colorado pays out few claims for damages caused by potholes Colorado will pay drivers who experience damage caused by potholes, but it doesn’t often result in drivers getting money. Hundreds of people file liability claims for pothole damage each year

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.