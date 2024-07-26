Parking and transportation available for Saturday's Downtown Summer Fest

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Downtown Summer Fest is happening this Saturday at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum! The event runs from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. You can park anywhere downtown for the event.

According to Mountain Metro Transit (MMT) THE ZEB Downtown Shuttle will be running with stops near the event at the following intersections:



East Vermijo Avenue & South Tejon Street

Costilla Street & South Sierra Madre Street



THE ZEB free shuttle in Colorado Springs

Downtown Summer Fest is this Saturday at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum! You can park anywhere in downtown and hop on THE ZEB Downtown Shuttle , which has convenient stops near the event at Tejon and Vermijo, as well as Sierra Madre and Costilla. pic.twitter.com/Rx6jqFhBjC — Mountain Metro Transit (@MountainMetro) July 25, 2024

Downtown Summer Fest is a day filled with excitement to kickoff the Paris Olympics in Olympic City USA. Cultural demonstrations, live music and community engagement will be on display while Olympic & Paralympic competition will be on the big screen in the Museum Plaza.

The Colorado Springs Sports Corp is putting on several free youth events during Downtown Summer Fest.

News5 will be at Downtown Summer Fest! Come say hello if you stop by!

