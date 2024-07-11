Free youth events happening at Downtown Summer Fest to kickoff Olympics & Paralympics

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Downtown Summer Fest is happening Saturday, July 27 in Colorado Springs. The Colorado Springs Sports Corporation will have free youth events happening all day long.

Downtown Summer Fest is a day filled with excitement to kickoff the Paris Olympics in Olympic City USA. Cultural demonstrations, live music and community engagement will be on display while Olympic & Paralympic competition will be on the big screen in the Museum Plaza.

Below is a list of the free youth events:

Sasquatch Shuffle 1K

The Sasquatch Shuffle 1K will happen at 9 a.m. before the Rocky Mountain 5K at America the Beautiful Park. More information here.

Rush Soccer Clinic

Pikes Peak Rush Soccer Club will be hosting a free youth soccer clinic on the east side of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum. Children of all abilities are welcome. Below is a lift of times that each age group will participate:



five - eight year old: 11:30 a.m. - noon

nine - 12 year old: 12:45 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.

12+: 1:45 p.m. - 2:15 p.m.

More information here.

USA Basketball Clinic

USA Basketball will be hosting a free youth basketball clinic on the west side of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum. Children of all abilities are welcome. Each participant gets a free USA Basketball t-shirt. Below is a lift of times that each age group will participate:



six - nine year old: noon - 12:45 p.m.

10 - 13 year old: 1:00 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.

14 - 17 year old: 2:00 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.

More information here.

Olympian and Paralympian Meet & Greets

Olympians and Paralympians will be at the Olympic City USA Booth from 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

