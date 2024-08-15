Fun-filled events for the weekend of Aug.16 to Aug. 18

COLORADO — Here are some of the best fun-filled events around Colorful Colorado for the weekend of Aug. 16 to Aug. 18.

Pikes Peak Regional Air Show:

The Pikes Peak Regional Air Show is an exciting event featuring high-flying performances and displays.Main attractions include:



U.S. Navy Blue Angels

Aerial Displays and Performers

Exhibits and Static Displays

Food and Concessions

Proceeds from the air show will benefit the Ft. Carson 4th Infantry Division Museum, the Peterson Air and Space Museum and the National Museum of WWII Aviation.

This show is completely sold out, but you may still be able to catch the show by spectating nearby. Find out more information about the event and the traffic impacts associated here.

Arkansas Valley Fair:

The Arkansas Valley Fair is keeping Colorado culture alive in Rocky Ford! Its the oldest continuous fair in the state. The fair runs now through Saturday at the Arkansas Valley Fairgrounds. It all culminates with Watermelon Day on Saturday, where everyone gets a free watermelon just for showing up to the fair. More information here.

145th Arkansas Valley Fair parade

Heritage Brew Festival:

The 9th Annual Manitou Springs Heritage Brew Festival returns to Manitou Springs on Saturday, Aug 17 from 1-5 p.m. This event will feature over 20 local brewers, three bands and concessions. All of the proceeds benefit the Manitou Springs Heritage and Museum. You can purchase tickets for this event here.

Black Forest Summer Music in the Park:

The free Music in the Park series will take place rain or shine in Black Forest. Feel free to bring a blanket or a lawn chair to enjoy the outdoor music. If it rains, the concert will move indoors to the Community Center next door. This weekend's concert will feature the Swing Factory. You can find more about this concert at the event's website.

Salute to American Veterans Rally and Festival:

The free 33rd annual Salute to Veteran Rally and the 37th annual POW/MIA Recognition Ride returns to Woodland Park this weekend. Once proclaimed as "Colorado's largest procession of motorcycles," this ride will mark the 11th birthday of the designated POW-MIA Memorial Highway. The following ceremony will be a can't-miss event that "will make you proud to be an American" says event organizers. You can find out more about this event on the event's website.

Beyoncé Drag Brunch:

This weekend, Munchies719 in Colorado Springs will be hosting a fabulous event filled with music, food and Beyoncé-themed performances. Watch in awe while indulging in fantastic brunch food! You can find more about this event and purchase tickets here.

___





News 5 Files Colorado Open Record Request For Noise Data Following the Ford Amphitheater's first concerts over the weekend, the City of Colorado Springs says it is not releasing noise level data captured during the shows to the public, despite concerns from nearby residents. City of Colorado Springs not planning to release noise level data from Ford Amphitheater

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.