Arkansas Valley Fair kicks off Wednesday in Rocky Ford

ROCKY FORD — The Arkansas Valley Fair is keeping Colorado culture alive, kicking off Wednesday in Rocky Ford! Its the oldest continuous fair in the state.

It will be the 147th Arkansas Valley Fair, which started in 1878. Events on hand include a livestock show and a carnival.

The fair will be held at the Arkansas Valley Fair Grounds, which are located off of North 9th Street.

It all culminates with Watermelon Day on Saturday, where everyone gets a free watermelon just for showing up to the fair.

Below is a list of the special days throughout the fair:



Wednesday - Silver Day

Thursday - Kids Day

Friday - Parade Day

News5 was at the 145th parade in 2022, which had more than 140 participants.

145th Arkansas Valley Fair parade

For more information, visit the Arkansas Valley Fair's website.

