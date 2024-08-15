Pikes Peak Regional Air Show to impact traffic from Aug 15 to 18

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The upcoming Pikes Peak Regional Air Show will take place on Aug 17 and 18, with practice days on Aug 15 and 16.

Road closures and alternate routes will be in place from Aug 15 to 18. Traffic will be heavy while trying to get into the show, event organizers suggest arriving early to avoid missing performances.

Traffic Impacts:

Powers Blvd will be closed from Milton Proby to Fontaine Blvd during the following times:



Thursday, Aug 15 2:45 p.m. - 4:45 p.m.

Friday, Aug 16 1:45 p.m. - 3:45 p.m.

Saturday, Aug 17 1:45 p.m. - 3:45 p.m.

Sunday, Aug 18 1:45 p.m. - 3:45 p.m.

Southbound I-25 from Pueblo

Continue north on I-25

Take 132A towards Mesa Ridge Pkwy

Continue straight onto CO-21 N (Powers Blvd)

Turn right onto Peak Innovation Pkwy

Continue straight and follow event parking signs and attendants

Northbound I-25 from Denver

Continue south on I-25

Take Exit 132 towards Mesa Ridge Pkwy

Continue straight onto CO-21 N (Powers Blvd)

Turn right onto Peak Innovation Pkwy

Continue straight and follow event parking signs and attendants

Southbound Powers

Continue south on Powers Blvd

Continue straight through Powers and Milton Proby

Take a left onto Grinnell Blvd or continue straight to make a left turn at Peak Innovation

Follow event parking signs and attendants

Northbound Powers

Continue north on Powers Blvd

Turn right onto Peak Innovation Pkwy

Continue straight and follow event parking signs and attendants

Southbound Marksheffel

Continue south on Marksheffel Rd

Take a right onto Bradley Rd

Take a right on CO-21 N (Powers Blvd)

Turn right onto Peak Innovation Pkwy

Continue straight and follow event parking signs and attendants

For those looking to spectate the air show, parking lots will be limited to those with tickets to the event only. There is no parking on Milton E. Proby. The roads in the Business Park are for air show traffic only and will be heavily patrolled by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

The Colorado Springs Airport will remain open and operational during this time. Those looking to go to the airport should take the left-hand lane on Milton E. Proby Pkwy for easier access.

If you plan on traveling during this time, airport officials encourage you to arrive at least two hours before your flight is scheduled to depart.

The general admission for the show is sold out, you can learn more here.

