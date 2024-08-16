Traffic impacts for this weekend's Salute to Veterans Rally in Woodland Park

WOODLAND PARK — On August 16 and 17, the City of Woodland Park is hosting the Salute to American Veterans Rally at Memorial Park.

The park is located on North Park Street near the Woodland Park City Office.

According to Teller County, road closures around the park and for city side streets will be in effect. On Saturday around 7:30 a.m., the 200 block of East Midland Avenue in front of the Cultural Center will close.

There will also be a temporary closure of South Baldwin Street from East South Avenue to East Midland Avenue when the motorcycle procession if en route to Cripple Creek from Woodland Park High School. The closure will be from around 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

All road closures should be broken down by 7 p.m. Saturday.

In 2022, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Traveling Wall joined the event.

Traveling memorial wall joins Salute to Veterans Rally

For more information about the Salute to American Veterans Rally, visit the event's website.

