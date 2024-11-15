Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend November 15 - 17

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of fun-filled events happening across Colorado. From the Holiday Character Stroll to a Switchbacks FC playoff game, there's plenty to enjoy this weekend.

Holiday Character Stroll & Coupon Book distribution

Downtown Colorado Springs is offering some cheer this weekend to kick off the holiday season. Holiday characters will be strolling through the city Saturday. The event will be happening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a group of carolers from Soli Deo Gloria Choir will also be in attendance. More information here.

WATCH: Celebrate and shop the holidays in Downtown Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Playoff Game

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC are hosting the Western Conference Finals of the USL playoffs! They will face the Las Vegas Lights at Weidner Field on Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets for the game start at $26. More information here. Can't make it to the game in person? Click here for information on how you can watch.

Pueblo Veterans Day Parade

The Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce is hosting the annual 23rd Veterans Day Parade Saturday. It will start at 10 a.m. on B Street at Union Avenue. This year's Parade Marshal is Bob McClelland, who was born in Pueblo on January 20, 1944. McClelland was raised in the Bessemer area and graduated from Pueblo Central High School in 1961. More information here.

Skate in the Park

The annual Skate in the Park holiday celebration kicks off Friday! The event takes place at Acacia Park. Sessions Friday are from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. On Saturday, you can skate from 10 a.m. to noon, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday's sessions will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $13 per session. More information here.

WATCH: Skate in the Park a marketing boost for Downtown Colorado Springs

