Pueblo hosts the 23rd annual Veteran's Day Parade in Historic Downtown Pueblo

PUEBLO — The Greater Pueblo Chamber will host the 23rd annual Veteran's Day Parade this Saturday, November 9.

If you have registered to participate in the parade, check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Gold Dust Saloon.

The parade will begin at 10:00 a.m. on B Street and Union Ave.

It will end at noon on 3rd & Main St.

The event committee will decide on Saturday morning if the parade will continue as scheduled due to the weather.

If you have any questions, you can reach out to the event contact directly.

This year's Parade Marshal is Bob McClelland, who was born in Pueblo on January 20, 1944. The Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce says McClelland was raised in the Bessemer area and graduated from Pueblo Central High School in 1961.

Following graduation, McClelland joined the Navy Reserves, according to The Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce. McClelland then attended corps school in Illinois before transferring to Field Medical Service School in North Carolina.

After that, McClelland spent the duration of his tour with the Marines. Once released from active duty, The Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce says he returned to Pueblo.

The Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce says McClelland was activated to support Desert Storm in 1990. He was assigned to the 1st Marine Division and traveled to California.

After that, McClelland says he returned to Colorado and became a Division Training Officer at Fort Carson.

According to The Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce, McClelland traveled to seven countries and 20 states during his career. He received the following awards:

two Navy Achievement Awards

Army Achievement Award

Marine Corps Service Award

Meritorious Service Award

After 30 years of service, McClelland retired from the U.S. Navy as Chief Petty Officer in 1995.

___





