Holiday festivities and coupon book distribution return to Downtown Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Downtown Colorado Springs is offering some cheer this weekend to kick off the holiday season. Holiday characters will be strolling through the city Saturday.

The event will be happening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a group of carolers from Soli Deo Gloria Choir will also be in attendance. The following characters will be posing for photos with shoppers in Acacia Park and along North Tejon Street and East Bijou Street:



Santa

The Grinch

Buddy the Elf

Anna and Elsa from 'Frozen'

The Downtown Partnership will be handing out their Downtown Coupon Book from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Acacia Park.

The book includes more than 100 offers to get people started on their holiday shopping.

“We’re encouraging everyone to spend face time in their favorite Downtown shops this holiday season,” says Carrie Simison, Director of Marketing and Communications. “The experience of engaging with your neighbors, who just happen to be expert curators of unique gift items, is so important to the connection we seek as humans, especially during the holidays. The Springs was just voted ‘Most Neighborly’ so let’s live out that reputation Downtown.”

