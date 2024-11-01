Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend November 1 - 3

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of the fun-filled events happening across Colorado. From Dia de los Muertos celebrations to a Switchbacks FC playoff game, there's plenty to enjoy this Halloweekend.

Dia de los Muertos Colorado Springs

A Dia de los Muertos celebration is happening in Colorado Springs Friday and Saturday at the Fine Arts Center at Colorado College. Festivities begin at 4:30 p.m. each day. Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a Latin American celebration dedicated to remembering loved ones who have been lost and honoring their impact on their community. More information here.

Dia de los Muertos Pueblo

El Pueblo History Museum set up a Day of the Dead altar at its location in downtown Pueblo earlier this month. They will be holding a ceremony on November 2 at 1 p.m. at the museum. The community is invited to put pictures of their loved ones on the altar to honor them publicly. More information here.

WATCH: El Pueblo History Museum sets up a Day of the Dead altar downtown

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Playoff Game

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC made it to the USL playoffs! They will host Oakland Roots SC at Weidner Field on Saturday at 6 p.m. for a first round matchup. Tickets for the game start at $35. More information here. Can't make it to the game in person? Click here for information on how you can watch.

Arkansas Valley Balloon Festival

The 35th Arkansas Valley Balloon Festival kicks off Friday with a balloon launch at 9 a.m. in Rocky Ford. Hot air balloon launches continue at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The events are planned around Rocky Ford City Hall on Main Street and at Railroad Park, which is located nearby. More information here.

