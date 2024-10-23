El Pueblo History Museum sets up a Day of the Dead alter downtown

PUEBLO — El Pueblo History Museum set up a Day of the Dead alter at its location in downtown Pueblo. This is an annual tradition where people can put pictures and other objects that honor their loved ones publicly.

"For me, it means that we're able to offer a space of comfort for our community and personally, I also participate in the... offering for my loved ones," said Dianne Archuleta with the El Pueblo History Museum. "So, it just brings community together and it's beautiful in so many ways."

A Day of the Dead ceremony will be happening on November 2 starting at 1 p.m. inside the El Pueblo History Museum.

