Dia de Los Muertos celebrations begin Halloween weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS — Today, October 31, marks the first day of celebration of Dia de los Muertos.

Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a Latin American celebration dedicated to remembering loved ones who have been lost and honoring their impact on their community.

The celebration begins on October 31 and ends on November 2.

In Colorado Springs, the Fine Arts Center at Colorado College will host celebrations on Friday, November 1, and Saturday, November 2. The event is free and open to the public.

The festivities begin at 4 p.m. and end at 8 p.m. on both days. The event will feature live performances, art installations, family-friendly activities, food vendors, and more. The live performances are listed below.

Friday, Nov. 1

4:30 p.m. Children’s Comparsa (costume parade)

5:30 p.m. Ballet Folklorico de Barajas

6:45 p.m. Mariachi Tigre

7:15 p.m. Mando Effectivo

Saturday, Nov. 2

4:30 p.m. Children’s Comparsa (costume parade)

5 p.m. Mariachi Tigre

6 p.m. Ballet Folklórico de la Raza

6:30 p.m. Ritmo y Sabor Hispano

7:15 p.m. Mariachi Diamante

There will also be a community ofrenda that guests may contribute to.

Colorado College asks that anybody interested in attending, RSVP beforehand.





